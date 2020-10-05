The best classical music television programmes to watch on NowTV

Of all the streaming platforms, NowTV offers an abundance of high quality classical music content – most notably, concerts and performances from Sky Arts. So, with the nights drawing in here in the UK and the prospect of – perhaps – a little more time at home that we’d planned, here are some the highlights to enjoy on NowTV’s ‘Entertainment’ package.

LSO in Concert

At the time of writing there was a good handful of concerts available, including three Stravinsky ballet scores conducted by Simon Rattle. Other concerts feature Valery Gervgiev, Michael Tilson Thomas and John Eliot Gardiner.

Ballet

If you want ballet music and dance, then you might want to check out Australian Ballet’s productions of Cinderella and Coppelia, or Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet.

Sydney Harbour Opera

Staying Down Under, there are a good number of opera productions available to watch in full, staged on the unbelievably impressive ‘water stage’ in Sydney Harbour. Turandot, La Traviata, Madam Butterfly, Aida and La bohème… the choice is yours.

2Cellos

On dry land in Sydney, Croatian duo 2Cellos perform a high-gloss concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra from the legendary opera house.

John Williams

There’s a pair of concerts of music by Hollywood’s leading man, John Williams, including the LA Phil’s ‘John Williams Celebration’ at Walt Disney Concert Hall and Anne-Sophie Mutter’s Across the Stars, performed outdoors in Munich’s König Square. You’ll also find a 20-minute documentary about Williams’s work with Steven Spielberg.

Hollywood in Vienna

Continuing the film music there, there are three glittering concerts to enjoy, each filmed at Vienna’s Konzerthaus. An annual event honouring a specific composer, this trio of shows features music by the late James Horner, Randy Newman and Lalo Schifrin.

The Three Tenors

A legendary Christmas concert, also from Vienna’s Konzerthaus is the big draw here, along with a special concert in celebration of Pavarotti a decade after his death. Domingo also features in a concert with il Volo…

Andre Rieu

For fans of the irrepressible violinist and king of the waltz, there is a veritable feast of concerts, including Christmas and New Year spectacles, plus themed editions such as Falling in Love, Shall We Dance, 70 Years Young, And the Waltz Goes On… and more.

Lang Lang in New York

The pianist takes to the stage at Lincoln Center in New York City, along with special guests including Rufus Wainwright. Typical showmanship and great music.

