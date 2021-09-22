The best recordings of pianist Beatrice Rana

In 2017, Beatrice Rana won BBC Music Magazine‘s Newcomer of the Year Award, but this was far from her first significant year in the classical music recording world. Prior to her recording contract with Warner Classics in 2015, Rana had already recorded an album of Chopin and Scriabin works – at the age of just 19. We look back on her recording history to date…

What are Beatrice Rana’s best albums?

Chopin & Scriabin (2012)

Chopin: 26 Preludes

Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2

Beatrice Rana (piano)

Atma ACD 22614

Recorded when she was just 19, Rana’s debut disc of Chopin and Scriabin placed lyricism above mere pianistic fireworks.

Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2

Beatrice Rana (piano); Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia/Antonio Pappano

Warner Classics 2564600909

‘In the hands of Rana, Prokofiev’s concerto becomes a white-hot volcano of intense expression’ (Jessica Duchen, BBC Music Magazine Recording of the Month, February 2016)

We named the best recordings of Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto here.

Beatrice Rana (piano)

Warner Classics 9029588018

‘Every piece in Rana’s tapestry is vividly characterised… For this CD, five stars are not enough’ (Michael Church, BBC Music Magazine)

We named the best recordings of JS Bach’s Goldberg Variations here.

Stravinsky: Petrushka, The Firebird

Ravel: Miroirs, La Valse

Beatrice Rana (piano)

Warner Classics 9029541109 (2019)

‘Rana’s Miroirs are chock full of colour and drama… A bright new star has unquestionably appeared in the pianistic firmament.’ (Roger Nichols, BBC Music Magazine)

Find out more about Stravinsky’s The Firebird, its story and best recordings here.

Chopin

Chopin: 12 Etudes; Scherzos Nos 1-4

Beatrice Rana (piano)

Warner Classics 9029676424

‘Beatrice Rana has spoken of how she came to Chopin quite late – relatively speaking, since the Italian pianist is still only in her late 20s. Though it’s nearly a decade since she recorded the Preludes, she didn’t rush into the rest of Chopin and the thoughtfully mature approach she takes on this new album certainly recognises the composer’s rigour and originality.’ (John Alison, BBC Music Magazine)

Read all our reviews of Beatrice Rana here.