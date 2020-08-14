The brilliance of Philip Glass: seven leading musicians discuss his style and influence

Violinist Gidon Kremer

Philip Glass’s music is always recognisable; it has a signature and it speaks of his personality. I always appreciate that in composers. Philip’s music has a lot of positive energy, which gives me an opportunity to build a bridge to listeners. His music is somewhat more accessible than others’, but that’s not why I play it. I believe in it so I’m happy to deliver his message. Yes, you can find that he is repetitious in his models and idioms, but wasn’t Vivaldi repetitious as well? Wasn’t Mozart? I’m speaking superficially, but still I think in many pieces by Philip you can find his refinement in dealing with the same models.

The challenge when you’re dealing with minimalistic idioms is that you have to be maximally expressive. What’s given me a lot of inspiration is reading Philip’s wonderful autobiography Words Without Music. I’ve never worked directly with him but we got to know each other in Australia. He’s a very generous person. If he accepts my way of looking at his music, it doesn’t mean

he won’t accept another way of looking at it.

Gidon Kremer has recorded both of Glass’s violin concertos for Deutsche Grammophon

Conductor Dennis Russell Davies

Philip attracts a lot of misunderstanding from professional musicians – it’s taken a long time for many of my colleagues to come to grips with the fact that this is a man who’s composed 11 symphonies and is a serious composer.

His music requires a different kind of listening – you need to concentrate and be enveloped in a time frame. There’s a similarity between Philip’s music and Wagner and Bruckner: musical modules or elements become the main melodic and rhythmic impetus and are allowed to exist for a long period of time until changes begin to take place – these changes become extremely important. Philip has a different sense of time which has to do with the influence of Ravi Shankar and the whole Indian musical language.