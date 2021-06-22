The Duke with Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

The Duke is a dramatic comedy starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, directed by theatre and film director Roger Michell, who is best known for his work on Notting Hill, Enduring Love and My Cousin Rachel.

The film tells the true story of taxi driver Kempton Bunton, who stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from London’s National Gallery – the first and only theft in the gallery’s history. He sent ransom notes saying that he would only return the painting on the condition that the government would invest more care for the elderly UK population. It was tied to his long-running campaign for pensioners to receive a free TV license.

Who wrote the soundtrack to The Duke?

The score for The Duke was written by the award-winning British composer George Fenton, who has also penned the scores to films such as Dangerous Liaisons, The Blue Planet, Gandhi, The Lady in the Van, You’ve Got Mail, Sweet Home Alabama and Groundhog Day.

Find out more about the film and TV scores George Fenton has written here.

Where can you stream the soundtrack for The Duke online?

The soundtrack to The Duke is not yet available to stream online.

Can you buy the soundtrack for The Duke?

The soundtrack to The Duke is not yet available to buy.

The Duke: release date

The Duke will be released nationwide in UK cinemas on 3 September 2021. It received its premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

Where can you watch The Duke online?

It’s not yet been announced which streaming platforms The Duke may be available on in due course. It’s likely that the film will initially only be screened in cinemas, subject to changes with coronavirus restrictions.

Watch the trailer for The Duke