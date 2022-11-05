The slow march The Old Brigade was composed by Irishman Edward Slater in in 1881, while Frederic Weatherly wrote the lyrics.

Advertisement

Today The Old Brigade is most famous as the march that accompanies the Chelsea Pensioners at the annual Festival of Remembrance and at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday

'The old Brigade' lyrics

Where are the boys of the old Brigade,

Who fought with us side by side?

Shoulder to shoulder, and blade by blade,

Fought till they fell and died!

Who so ready and undismayed?

Who so merry and true?

Where are the boys of the old Brigade?

Where are the lads we knew?

Then steadily shoulder to shoulder,

Steadily blade by blade!

Ready and strong, marching along

Like the boys of the old Brigade!

Over the sea far away they lie,

Far from the land of their love;

Nations alter, the years go by,

But Heav’n still is Heav’n above,

Not in the abbey proudly laid

Find they a place or part;

The gallant boys of the old Brigade,

They sleep in old England’s heart.

Advertisement

Then steadily shoulder to shoulder,

Steadily blade by blade!

Ready and strong, marching along

Like the boys of the old Brigade!