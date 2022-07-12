Who wrote the hymn 'Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus' and who composed the music?

A personal tragedy inspired missionary Louisa M. R. Stead to write the popular hymn 'Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus' in 1882. Originally hailing from Dover in the UK she moved to the USA in 1871 and married four years later in 1875. Then, when her daughter was four years old, the family decided to take a fateful trip to the beach, which ended in disaster when her husband drowned trying to save the life of another child.

'Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus' was set to music by William J. Kirkpatrick

What are the lyrics to 'Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus'?

Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus,

Just to take Him at His Word;

Just to rest upon His promise,

Just to know, "Thus says the Lord!"

Refrain:

Jesus, Jesus, how I trust Him!

How I've proved Him o'er and o'er

Jesus, Jesus, precious Jesus!

O for grace to trust Him more!

O how sweet to trust in Jesus,

Just to trust His cleansing blood;

Just in simple faith to plunge me

'Neath the healing, cleansing flood!

Refrain

Yes, 'tis sweet to trust in Jesus,

Just from sin and self to cease;

Just from Jesus simply taking

Life and rest, and joy and peace.

Refrain

I'm so glad I learned to trust Thee,

Precious Jesus, Savior, Friend;

And I know that Thou art with me,

Wilt be with me to the end.

Refrain