Top 10 Beethoven places to visit
We name the best sights where you can pay homage to the great composer
Beethovenhaus
Bonngasse 20, Bonn
The composer’s birthplace – he lived there until 1774. Today it’s a museum and the leading centre for Beethoven study.
Pasqualatihaus
Mölker Bastei 8, Vienna
For eight years Beethoven lived at this address, and wrote Fidelio here.
Beethoven Monument
Beethovenplatz, Vienna
Commissioned by Vienna’s ‘Friends of Music’ soon after Beethoven’s centenary, this statue was unveiled in 1880.
Beethoven’s Grave
Zentralfriedhof Cemetery, Vienna
The composer’s remains were moved here in 1888 after the original burial ground closed. He is buried in Group 32a, Grave No. 29.
Heiligenstadt
Vienna
Now a city district, Heiligenstadt was once a small municipality. Beethoven was sent here to rest for a few months in 1802 and it’s where he wrote his famous Heiligenstadt Testament.
Beethoven Temple
Kurpark, Baden
Erected in 1927 and set in parkland, the temple affords glorious views over Baden. Beethoven loved to walk in the nearby Helenental Valley.
Teplitz, now Bad Teplice
Czech Republic
It was at this spa resort that Beethoven began his Seventh Symphony and where he met poet and philosopher Goethe.
Ira F Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies
San Jose, California
The largest collection of Beethoven materials outside Europe is over on the US West Coast at San Jose University.
Theater an der Wien
Linke Wienzeile, Vienna
Beethoven premiered a number of works here, including Fidelio and his oratorio Christ on the Mount of Olives.
‘Beethoven Palace’
11 Lazenská Street, Prague
The composer had two fruitful stays in Prague, giving concerts and composing. One of his favourite places to spend a night was this former hotel.