Top 10 Beethoven places to visit

Beethovenhaus

Bonngasse 20, Bonn

The composer’s birthplace – he lived there until 1774. Today it’s a museum and the leading centre for Beethoven study.

Pasqualatihaus

Mölker Bastei 8, Vienna

For eight years Beethoven lived at this address, and wrote Fidelio here.

Beethoven Monument

Beethovenplatz, Vienna

Commissioned by Vienna’s ‘Friends of Music’ soon after Beethoven’s centenary, this statue was unveiled in 1880.

Beethoven’s Grave

Zentralfriedhof Cemetery, Vienna

The composer’s remains were moved here in 1888 after the original burial ground closed. He is buried in Group 32a, Grave No. 29.

Heiligenstadt

Vienna

Now a city district, Heiligenstadt was once a small municipality. Beethoven was sent here to rest for a few months in 1802 and it’s where he wrote his famous Heiligenstadt Testament.

Beethoven Temple

Kurpark, Baden

Erected in 1927 and set in parkland, the temple affords glorious views over Baden. Beethoven loved to walk in the nearby Helenental Valley.

Teplitz, now Bad Teplice

Czech Republic

It was at this spa resort that Beethoven began his Seventh Symphony and where he met poet and philosopher Goethe.

Ira F Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies

San Jose, California

The largest collection of Beethoven materials outside Europe is over on the US West Coast at San Jose University.

Theater an der Wien

Linke Wienzeile, Vienna

Beethoven premiered a number of works here, including Fidelio and his oratorio Christ on the Mount of Olives.

‘Beethoven Palace’

11 Lazenská Street, Prague

The composer had two fruitful stays in Prague, giving concerts and composing. One of his favourite places to spend a night was this former hotel.

