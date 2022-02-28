What is the Ukrainian national anthem?

The Ukraine national anthem is ‘Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy i slava, i volia’, also known as ‘Glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet Perished’ and ‘The State Anthem of Ukraine’. The lyrics were officially adopted as Ukraine’s national anthem in 2003.

Who wrote the lyrics to the Ukraine national anthem?

The anthem started life as a patriotic poem written in 1862 by Pavlo Chubynsky, who lived near Kyiv. It is believed he was inspired by the Polish national song ‘Poland Is Not Yet Lost’. It soon became popular and was first performed in 1864, despite Chubynsky receiving heavy condemnation from the head of the Gendarmerie, Prince Vasily Dolgorukov who asked for him to be banished.

Today Chubynsky’s poem remains the basis for the anthem but there have been a few tweaks, mainly to its first line, which has changed from ‘Ukraine has not yet died, neither her glory, nor her freedom’ to ‘Ukraine’s glory has not yet died, nor her freedom’.

What are the lyrics to the Ukraine national anthem in English?

What are the original Ukranian national anthem lyrics?

Ще не вмерла України і слава, і воля,

Ще нам, браття молодії, усміхнеться доля.

Згинуть наші воріженьки, як роса на сонці.

Запануєм і ми, браття, у своїй сторонці.

???? Душу й тіло ми положим за нашу свободу,

І покажем, що ми, браття, козацького роду.

The lyrics to Chubynsky’s original poem in English

Never perished is Ukraine’s

Glory and freedom!

Still upon us, young brethren,

Fate shall smile!

Our enemies shall vanish

Like dew in the sun;

We too shall rule

In our beloved country.

Soul and body shall we lay down

For our freedom

And show that we are brethren

Of the Cossack nation,

Hey, hey dearest brothers

Onward, take to battle

Hey, hey, time to rise,

Time to gain freedom!

Nalyvaiko, Zalizniak

And Taras Triasylo

Call us from beyond the grave

To the holy battle.

Recall the famous death of

Chivalrous Cossacks

Not to lose vainly

Our youth.

Soul and body …

Oh Bohdan, Bohdan

Our great hetman

What for did you give Ukraine

To wretched muscovites?!

To return her honor,

We lay our heads

We shall call ourselves Ukraine’s

Faithful sons!

Soul and body …

Our Slavic brothers

Already took up arms

No one shall see

That we should stay behind.

Unite together all,

Brothers Slavs:

So that enemies perish,

And freedom comes!

Soul and body …