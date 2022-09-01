Uruguay national anthem lyrics

What is the Uruguay national anthem?

The Uruguay national anthem is officially called 'Himno Nacional de Uruguay' (meaning rather predictably 'National Anthem of Uruguay'), but is also known as 'Orientales, la Patria o la Tumba' ("Easterners, the Country or the Tomb').

Who wrote the Uruguay national anthem?

Uruguayan poet Francisco Acuña de Figueroa wrote the lyrics in the early 1830s . He also wrote the lyrics for Paraguay's national anthem, "Paraguayos, República o Muerte.

The lyrics were officially declared Uruguay's national anthem on July 8, 1833.

Is Uruguay's national anthem the longest national anthem in the world?

In terms of lyrics the Greek national anthem, 'Hymn to Liberty' with its 158 verses is the longest, however today it is just the first two stanzas that are recognised as Greece's national anthem.

Therefore with its 150 bars Uruguay's national anthem is the longest today, although an abridged version is usually sung at ceremonies.

Uruguay's national anthem lyrics

These are the abridged, often performed versions

Uruguay's national anthem lyrics in English

Easterners, the Fatherland or the grave!

Liberty or with glory we die! ????

It is the vow that the soul pronounces,

and which, heroically we will fulfill!

It is the vow that the soul pronounces,

and which, heroically we will fulfill!

Which we will fulfill!

We will fulfill!

We will fulfill!

Liberty, Liberty, Easterners!

This cry saved the fatherland.

Which her brave warriors, in fierce battles

With sublime enthusiasm fill´d.

From this sacred gift the glory we deserved

Tyrants: Tremble!

Tyrants: Tremble!

Liberty in combat we shall cry out!

And dying, Freedom too!

Liberty in combat we shall cry out!

And dying, Freedom too!

Freedom too

Uruguay's national anthem lyrics in Spanish

Orientales, la Patria o la Tumba!

Libertad o con gloria morir!

Es el voto que el alma pronuncia,

Y que heroicos sabremos cumplir!

Es el voto que el alma pronuncia,

Y que heroicos sabremos cumplir!

Que sabremos cumplir!

Sabremos cumplir!

Sabremos cumplir!

Libertad, libertad, orientales!

Este grito a la Patria salvó.

Que a sus bravos en fieras batallas

De entusiasmo sublime inflamó.

De este don sacrosanto la gloria

Merecimos: ¡tiranos, temblad!

Tiranos, temblad!

Libertad en la lid clamaremos,

Y muriendo, ¡también libertad!

Libertad en la lid clamaremos,

Y muriendo, ¡también libertad!

También libertad!