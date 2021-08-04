West Side Story: our guide to Bernstein’s original 1957 musical

The history of Bernstein‘s West Side Story

With lyrics by the great Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story was initially simply a collaboration between composer Leonard Bernstein and choreographer Jerome Robbins. The idea had initially been suggested by Robbins in 1949 and he and Bernstein worked on it for the following years on and off, but it was only when Sondheim came on board was there a period of concentrated effort on the production. It was initially planned to be based on a conflict between Catholics and Jews, until the pair read a headline about gang violence between Mexican and white people and realised there was a more pressing issue they could focus on.

Along with his operetta Candide, Bernstein wrote West Side Story around the same time as he was appointed music director of the New York Philharmonic, a particularly fruitful time for him as both composer and conductor.

In 1984, the first recording of West Side Story was completed – the first time the composer had conducted the entire work. He worked with a cast of opera singers, including soprano Kiri Te Kanawa and tenor José Carreras. The production was captured in a TV documentary about the recording process of West Side Story, which has since been released on DVD. You might be familiar with this documentary thanks to this now infamous YouTube clip of Bernstein losing his patience with José Carreras, who is singing the part of Tony – and just can’t stay in time with the orchestra.

Bernstein’s life is in the process of being adapted for film in a new biopic starring Bradley Cooper.

The film adaptations of West Side Story

Four years after West Side Story landed on Broadway, it was adapted into a film, which went on to win ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Musical.

After the film version of the musical was created, Bernstein adapted his score into Symphonic Dances, which are still performed in many concerts today. A huge percussion section is used in these dance, with the story told through compressed sections reflecting different motifs and musical moments from throughout the narrative.

Filming for a brand new adaptation of West Side Story began in 2019 with Steven Spielberg directing a musical for the first time in his career. Despite numerous postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film is scheduled for release in December 2021.

The best versions of Bernstein’s West Side Story

