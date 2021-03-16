What are the best music colleges and conservatoires in the world?
The 2021 QS World University Rankings have recently been released, judging the academic reputations, staff-to-student ratios and preparation for future employment
The 2021 QS World University Rankings have released their list of the top 50 institutions for performing arts across the world. These rankings are updated each year and are predominantly based on the academic reputation of the university, college or conservatoire.
Other factors include students’ preparation for the employment market, the ratio of faculty members to students, the amount of research undertaken by faculty members and the ratio of international faculty members and students.
The top 50 music colleges, conservatoires and universities for performing arts:
- The Juilliard School
- Royal College of Music
- Royal Conservatoire of Scotland
- Royal Academy of Music
- Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse en Paris
- New York University
- Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst Wien
- Norwegian Academy of Music
- Sibelius Academy, University of the Arts Helsinki
- Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts
- University Mozarteum Salzburg
- Harvard University (tied with University of Oxford)
- University of Oxford (tied with Harvard University)
- University of Cambridge
- Guildhall School of Music and Drama
- University of Rochester
- Indiana University Bloomington
- Royal Holloway University of London
- The University of Melbourne
- Royal College of Music in Stockholm
- Yale University
- Columbia University
- The Royal Danish Academy of Music
- University of California, Berkeley (tied with University of California, Los Angeles)
- University of California, Los Angeles (tied with University of California, Berkeley)
- Curtis Institute of Music
- University of Huddersfield
- University of Southern California
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- The University of Sydney
- Universität der Künste Berlin
- The Central Academy of Drama, China
- The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama
- Moscow State Conservatory P.I. Tchaikovsky
- Monash University
- Korea National University of Arts
- Stanford University
- Queen Mary University of London
- McGill University
- National University of Singapore
- Northwestern University
- Goldsmiths, University of London
- Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin
- Royal Northern College of Music
- UCSI University
- University of Toronto
- The University of Auckland
- Conservatoire de Musique de Genève
- The University of Warwick
- Griffith University