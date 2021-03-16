What are the best music colleges and conservatoires in the world?

The 2021 QS World University Rankings have released their list of the top 50 institutions for performing arts across the world. These rankings are updated each year and are predominantly based on the academic reputation of the university, college or conservatoire.

Other factors include students’ preparation for the employment market, the ratio of faculty members to students, the amount of research undertaken by faculty members and the ratio of international faculty members and students.

The top 50 music colleges, conservatoires and universities for performing arts: