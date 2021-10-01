Who wrote the Christmas carol ‘Angels From the Realms of Glory’?

Although the carol ‘Angels From the Realms of Glory’ was written in 1816 by Scottish poet and hymn writer James Montgomery it wasn’t sung in churches until 1825, after appearing in the Montgomery collection The Christian Psalmist and in the Religious Tract Society’s The Christmas Box or New Year’s Gift.

In the UK the carol is usually sung to the tune of the French carol tune ‘Iris’ while across the pond in the United States it is sung to ‘Regent Square’

What are the lyrics to ‘Angels From the Realms of Glory’?

Angels, from the realms of glory,

Wing your flight o’er all the earth;

Ye who sang creation’s story,

Now proclaim Messiah’s birth:

Refrain: Come and worship,

Come and worship

Worship Christ, the newborn King.

Shepherds, in the fields abiding,

Watching o’er your flocks by night,

God with man is now residing,

Yonder shines the infant light:

Refrain.

Sages, leave your contemplations,

Brighter visions beam afar;

Seek the great Desire of nations,

Ye have seen his natal star:

Refrain.

Saints before the altar bending,

Watching long in hope and fear,

Suddenly the Lord, descending,

In his temple shall appear.

Refrain.

Sinners, wrung with true repentance,

Doomed for guilt to endless pains,

Justice now revokes the sentence,

Mercy calls you—break your chains:

Refrain.

Though an infant now we view him,

He shall fill his Father’s throne,

Gather all the nations to him;

Every knee shall then bow down:

Refrain.

All creation, join in praising

God the Father, Spirit, Son,

Evermore your voices raising,

To th’eternal Three in One:

Refrain

