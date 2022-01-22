What are the lyrics to 'Jesus loves Me'?

When was the hymn 'Jesus Loves Me' written?

Anna Bartlett Warner wrote the poem 'Jesus Loves Me' in 1860 for her sister Susan's novel Say and Seal, where it features as comforting words to a dying child. Two years later, in 1862, musician William Batchelder Bradbury set the words to a tune and added a chorus.

Advertisement

Today it is a popular Christian hymn, especially among children.

Did you know Whitney Houston sung it on the soundtrack of the film The Bodyguard?

What are the lyrics to the hymn 'Jesus Loves Me'?

Jesus loves me—this I know,

For the Bible tells me so;

Little ones to Him belong—

They are weak, but He is strong.

Refrain:

Yes, Jesus loves me,

Yes, Jesus loves me,

Yes, Jesus loves me—

The Bible tells me so!

Jesus loves me—He who died

Heaven’s gate to open wide;

He will wash away my sin,

Let His little child come in. Refrain

Jesus loves me—loves me still,

Though I’m very weak and ill;

From His shining throne on high,

Comes to watch me where I lie. Refrain

Advertisement

Jesus loves me—He will stay

Close beside me all the way;

If I love Him, when I die

He will take me home on high. Refrain