Who wrote the hymn 'Lead, Kindly Light'?

The hymn started life off as a poem by written by Saint John Henry Newman, an important yet controversial 19th century religious figure,in 1833. The poem 'Pillar of the Cloud', was inspired by Exodus 13:21-22 and was first published in the British Magazine in 1834.

Advertisement

The hymn was famously sung by surviving minors in the 1909 Durham Coalfield disaster as they sat in almost total darkness awaiting rescue. 168 men and boys lost their lives in the disaster, which was caused by two underground explosions.

The hymn is usually sung to the tune Sandon by Charles H. Purday.

What are the lyrics to 'Lead, Kindly Light'?

Lead, Kindly Light, amidst th'encircling gloom,

Lead Thou me on!

The night is dark, and I am far from home,

Lead Thou me on!

Keep Thou my feet; I do not ask to see

The distant scene; one step enough for me. I was not ever thus, nor prayed that Thou

Shouldst lead me on;

I loved to choose and see my path; but now

Lead Thou me on!

I loved the garish day, and, spite of fears,

Pride ruled my will. Remember not past years! So long Thy power hath blest me, sure it still

Will lead me on.

O'er moor and fen, o'er crag and torrent, till

The night is gone,

And with the morn those angel faces smile,

Which I have loved long since, and lost awhile! Meantime, along the narrow rugged path,

Thyself hast trod,

Lead, Saviour, lead me home in childlike faith,

Home to my God.

To rest forever after earthly strife

In the calm light of everlasting life.

Advertisement

Find more famous hymn lyrics