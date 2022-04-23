It is unknown who wrote the lyrics to the nursery rhyme ' Little Miss Muffet' but its earliest mention was in 1805 when it was published in Songs for the Nursery.

Advertisement

Was there a real Miss Muffet?

Probably not but that doesn't stop rumours flying. Some people believe - without any evidence - that the Miss Muffet in the rhyme refers to the daughter of 16th century Dr Thomas Muffet who was a naturalist as well as a physician, while another rumour claims Miss Muffet was actually Mary, Queen of Scots (1543–1587) and the spider was the religious reformer John Knox (1510–1572).

What are the lyrics to 'Little Miss Muffet'?

Little Miss Muffet

Sat on a tuffet,

Eating her curds and whey;

There came a big spider

Who sat down beside her

And frightened Miss Muffet away.

Find the lyrics to many of your favourite nursery rhymes

Advertisement

Top illustration by Kate Greenaway