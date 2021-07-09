Who wrote the lyrics for ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ and who composed the tune?

This carol, which is popular both sides of the Atlantic, was written by American priest Phillips Brooks in 1868 after he was inspired by a visit to Bethlehem in 1865. His organist Lewis Redner then set the lyrics to music, and this is the version often sung in the USA today.

Why are there two melodies for ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’?

However this is not the version sung in the UK and Commonwealth. Here the words are usually sung to the tune ‘Forest Green’, which Vaughan Williams had adapted from an English folk ballad called ‘The Ploughboy’s Dream’.

What are the lyrics to ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’?

O little town of Bethlehem

How still we see thee lie

Above thy deep and dreamless sleep

The silent stars go by

Yet in thy dark streets shineth

The everlasting Light

The hopes and fears of all the years

Are met in thee tonight

For Christ is born of Mary

And gathered all above

While mortals sleep, the angels keep

Their watch of wondering love

O morning stars together

Proclaim the holy birth

And praises sing to God the King

And Peace to men on earth

How silently, how silently

The wondrous gift is given

So God imparts to human hearts

The blessings of His heaven

No ear may hear His coming

But in this world of sin

Where meek souls will receive him still

The dear Christ enters in

O holy Child of Bethlehem

Descend to us, we pray

Cast out our sin and enter in

Be born to us today

We hear the Christmas angels

The great glad tidings tell

O come to us, abide with us

Our Lord Emmanuel

O come to us, abide with us

Our Lord Emmanuel