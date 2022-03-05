When was the hymn ‘Praise my soul the king of heaven’ written?

Inspired by Psalm 103, the hymn ‘Praise my soul the king of heaven’ was written by Anglican divine Henry Francis Lyte, who also wrote the popular hymn ‘Abide with me‘. Composer John Goss set Lyte’s words to music in 1868, and it was first published in 1969 to instant acclaim.

The original lyrics have been amended over time and in many editions Praise hum Praise him has been replaced with with ‘Alleluia!’.

The hymn is a favourite with the Queen who chose it as part of her wedding service in 1947. It was also the opening hymn at the funeral for former U.S. President George H. W. Bush in 2018

What are the lyrics to ‘Praise my soul the king of heaven’?

Praise, my soul, the King of heaven;

to his feet your tribute bring.

Ransomed, healed, restored, forgiven,

evermore his praises sing.

Alleluia, alleluia!

Praise the everlasting King!

2 Praise him for his grace and favor

to his people in distress.

Praise him, still the same as ever,

slow to chide, and swift to bless.

Alleluia, alleluia!

Glorious in his faithfulness!

3 Fatherlike he tends and spares us;

well our feeble frame he knows.

In his hand he gently bears us,

rescues us from all our foes.

Alleluia, alleluia!

Widely yet his mercy flows!

4 Angels, help us to adore him;

you behold him face to face.

Sun and moon, bow down before him,

dwellers all in time and space.

Alleluia, alleluia!

Praise with us the God of grace!