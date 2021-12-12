Who wrote the carol ‘See, amid the Winter’s Snow’?

Former anglican minister Edward Caswall wrote the carol ‘See, amid the Winter’s Snow’ in 1858 shortly after converting to Catholicism and being ordained a catholic priest. It was set to music in 1871 by Sir John Goss.

Caswall also wrote the hymns ‘Alleluia! Alleluia! Let the Holy Anthem Rise’, ‘Come, Holy Ghost’,and ‘Ye Sons and Daughters of the Lord’.

What are the lyrics to ‘See, amid the Winter’s Snow’?

See, amid the winter’s snow,

Born for us on Earth below,

See, the tender Lamb appears,

Promised from eternal years.

Chorus:

Hail, thou ever blessed morn,

Hail redemption’s happy dawn,

Sing through all Jerusalem,

Christ is born in Bethlehem.

Lo, within a manger lies

He who built the starry skies;

He who, throned in height sublime,

Sits among the cherubim.

Hail…

Say, ye holy shepherds, say,

What your joyful news today;

Wherefore have ye left your sheep

On the lonely mountain steep?

Hail…

“As we watched at dead of night,

Lo, we saw a wondrous light:

Angels singing ‘Peace On Earth’

Told us of the Saviour’s birth.”

Hail…

Sacred Infant, all divine,

What a tender love was Thine,

Thus to come from highest bliss

Down to such a world as this.

Hail…

Teach, O teach us, Holy Child,

By Thy face so meek and mild,

Teach us to resemble Thee,

In Thy sweet humility.

Hail…

Virgin Mother, Mary blest

By the joys that fill thy breast,

Pray for us, that we may prove

Worthy of the Saviour’s love.

Hail…

