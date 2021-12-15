What are the lyrics to the Christmas carol ‘Gaudete’?

When was ‘Gaudete‘ written?

It is believed that the sacred Christmas carol ‘Gaudete’ was composed in the 16th century and was first published in Piae Cantiones, a collection of Finnish/Swedish sacred songs dating to 1581.

‘Gaudete’ is written in a style typical of a medieval song of praise with a series of four-line stanzas, each preceded by a two-line refrain

What does ‘Gaudete’ mean?

Gaudete means rejoice

What are the lyrics to ‘Gaudete’ in English?

Rejoice, rejoice!

Christ is born

Of the Virgin Mary –

Rejoice!

The time of grace has come—

What we have wished for;

Songs of joy

Let us give back faithfully.

God has become man,

With nature marvelling,

The world has been renewed

By the reigning Christ.

The closed gate of Ezekiel

Is passed through,

Whence the light is risen;

Salvation has been found.

Therefore, let our assembly

Now sing in brightness

Let it bless the Lord:

Salvation to our King.

What are the lyrics to Gaudete in the original Latin?

Gaudete, gaudete!

Christus est natus

Ex Maria virgine,

gaudete!

Tempus adest gratiæ

Hoc quod optabamus,

Carmina lætitiæ

Devote reddamus.

Deus homo factus est

Natura mirante,

Mundus renovatus est

A Christo regnante.

Ezechielis porta

Clausa pertransitur,

Unde lux est orta

Salus invenitur.

Ergo nostra contio

Psallat iam in lustro;

Benedicat Domino:

Salus Regi nostro.

