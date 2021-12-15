What are the lyrics to the Christmas carol ‘Gaudete’?
Here are the lyrics to the 16th century Christmas carol 'Gaudete' in both English and the original Latin
When was ‘Gaudete‘ written?
It is believed that the sacred Christmas carol ‘Gaudete’ was composed in the 16th century and was first published in Piae Cantiones, a collection of Finnish/Swedish sacred songs dating to 1581.
‘Gaudete’ is written in a style typical of a medieval song of praise with a series of four-line stanzas, each preceded by a two-line refrain
What does ‘Gaudete’ mean?
Gaudete means rejoice
What are the lyrics to ‘Gaudete’ in English?
Rejoice, rejoice!
Christ is born
Of the Virgin Mary –
Rejoice!
The time of grace has come—
What we have wished for;
Songs of joy
Let us give back faithfully.
God has become man,
With nature marvelling,
The world has been renewed
By the reigning Christ.
The closed gate of Ezekiel
Is passed through,
Whence the light is risen;
Salvation has been found.
Therefore, let our assembly
Now sing in brightness
Let it bless the Lord:
Salvation to our King.
What are the lyrics to Gaudete in the original Latin?
Gaudete, gaudete!
Christus est natus
Ex Maria virgine,
gaudete!
Tempus adest gratiæ
Hoc quod optabamus,
Carmina lætitiæ
Devote reddamus.
Deus homo factus est
Natura mirante,
Mundus renovatus est
A Christo regnante.
Ezechielis porta
Clausa pertransitur,
Unde lux est orta
Salus invenitur.
Ergo nostra contio
Psallat iam in lustro;
Benedicat Domino:
Salus Regi nostro.