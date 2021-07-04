Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Articles
  4. What are the lyrics to the Greek national anthem, Hymn to Liberty, in English?

What are the lyrics to the Greek national anthem, Hymn to Liberty, in English?

The Greek national anthem has become synonymous with the Olympic Games ever since it was played at the first modern Olympics in 1896. Here are its lyrics in English

What are the lyrics to the Greek national anthem, Hymn to Liberty, in English?

Published:

What is the Greek national anthem?

The Greek national an them is called ‘Hymn to Liberty’ or ‘Hymn to Freedom’

Advertisement

Who composed the Greek national anthem?

Inspired by the Greek War of Independence Greek poet Dionysios Solomos wrote ‘Hymn to Freedom’ in 1823 to honour Greece’s struggle for independence from the Otterman Empire. Corfiot operatic composer Nikolaos Mantzaros set it to music in 1865. Mantzaros composed two choral versions, a long one for the whole poem and a short one for the first two stanzas. The shorter version was officially recognised as Greece’s national anthem in 1865

In 1918 Rudyard Kipling translated the ‘Hymn to Liberty’ into English

Why is the Greek national anthem sung at the opening and closing Olympic ceremonies?

The Greek national anthem is played at  Olympic ceremonies to honour Greece’s position as the birthplace of the Olympics

What are the lyrics to the Greek national anthem?

We knew thee of old,
O, divinely restored,
By the lights of thine eyes,
And the light of thy Sword.

From the graves of our slain,
Shall thy valor prevail,
???? as we greet thee again,
Hail, Liberty! Hail!

Find  lyrics to the different national anthems here

Advertisement

Image credit: Getty Images

Authors

BBC Music Magazine

Social networks

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Try BBC Music Magazine today and pay just $4.99 per copy! Get the magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

Click here to subscribe to BBC Music Magazine