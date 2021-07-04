What are the lyrics to the Greek national anthem, Hymn to Liberty, in English?

What is the Greek national anthem?

The Greek national an them is called ‘Hymn to Liberty’ or ‘Hymn to Freedom’

Who composed the Greek national anthem?

Inspired by the Greek War of Independence Greek poet Dionysios Solomos wrote ‘Hymn to Freedom’ in 1823 to honour Greece’s struggle for independence from the Otterman Empire. Corfiot operatic composer Nikolaos Mantzaros set it to music in 1865. Mantzaros composed two choral versions, a long one for the whole poem and a short one for the first two stanzas. The shorter version was officially recognised as Greece’s national anthem in 1865

In 1918 Rudyard Kipling translated the ‘Hymn to Liberty’ into English

Why is the Greek national anthem sung at the opening and closing Olympic ceremonies?

The Greek national anthem is played at Olympic ceremonies to honour Greece’s position as the birthplace of the Olympics

What are the lyrics to the Greek national anthem?

We knew thee of old,

O, divinely restored,

By the lights of thine eyes,

And the light of thy Sword.

From the graves of our slain,

Shall thy valor prevail,

???? as we greet thee again,

Hail, Liberty! Hail!

