What are the lyrics to the Greek national anthem, Hymn to Liberty, in English?
The Greek national anthem has become synonymous with the Olympic Games ever since it was played at the first modern Olympics in 1896. Here are its lyrics in English
Published:
What is the Greek national anthem?
The Greek national an them is called ‘Hymn to Liberty’ or ‘Hymn to Freedom’
Who composed the Greek national anthem?
Inspired by the Greek War of Independence Greek poet Dionysios Solomos wrote ‘Hymn to Freedom’ in 1823 to honour Greece’s struggle for independence from the Otterman Empire. Corfiot operatic composer Nikolaos Mantzaros set it to music in 1865. Mantzaros composed two choral versions, a long one for the whole poem and a short one for the first two stanzas. The shorter version was officially recognised as Greece’s national anthem in 1865
In 1918 Rudyard Kipling translated the ‘Hymn to Liberty’ into English
Why is the Greek national anthem sung at the opening and closing Olympic ceremonies?
The Greek national anthem is played at Olympic ceremonies to honour Greece’s position as the birthplace of the Olympics
What are the lyrics to the Greek national anthem?
We knew thee of old,
O, divinely restored,
By the lights of thine eyes,
And the light of thy Sword.
From the graves of our slain,
Shall thy valor prevail,
???? as we greet thee again,
Hail, Liberty! Hail!
Find lyrics to the different national anthems here
Image credit: Getty Images