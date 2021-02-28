What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Lord is my Shepherd’?
Here are the lyrics to the ancient hymn 'Lord is my Shepherd', which comes from the 23rd Psalm in the Bible
Published:
The popular hymn, ‘The Lord’s my Shepherd’ comes from the 23rd Psalm in the Bible, and was first published in the 1650 Scottish Psalter. Today it is usually sung to the tune, ‘Crimond’, which is thought to have been composed by Jessie Seymour Irvine in 1871.
What is the meaning of the ‘Lord is my shepherd’?
In this hymn the Lord is the shepherd who will protect his flock, the people on earth.
What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Lord is my Shepherd’?
The Lord’s my Shepherd, I’ll not want;
he makes me down to lie
in pastures green; he leadeth me
the quiet waters by
My soul he doth restore again,
and me to walk doth make
within the paths of righteousness,
e’en for his own name’s sake.
My table thou hast furnished
in presence of my foes;
my head thou dost with oil anoint,
and my cup overflows.
Goodness and mercy all my life
shall surely follow me;
and in God’s house forevermore
my dwelling place shall be.
You can find lyrics to more famous hymns here