The popular hymn, ‘The Lord’s my Shepherd’ comes from the 23rd Psalm in the Bible, and was first published in the 1650 Scottish Psalter. Today it is usually sung to the tune, ‘Crimond’, which is thought to have been composed by Jessie Seymour Irvine in 1871.

What is the meaning of the ‘Lord is my shepherd’?

In this hymn the Lord is the shepherd who will protect his flock, the people on earth.

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Lord is my Shepherd’?

The Lord’s my Shepherd, I’ll not want;

he makes me down to lie

in pastures green; he leadeth me

the quiet waters by

My soul he doth restore again,

and me to walk doth make

within the paths of righteousness,

e’en for his own name’s sake.

My table thou hast furnished

in presence of my foes;

my head thou dost with oil anoint,

and my cup overflows.

Goodness and mercy all my life

shall surely follow me;

and in God’s house forevermore

my dwelling place shall be.

