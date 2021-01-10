What are the lyrics to the sea shanty ‘A Drop of Nelson’s Blood’?

What’s Nelson’s Blood’?

This sea shanty, which is also known as Roll the Old Chariot Along, is all about drinking rum – the sailor’s drink of choice. When Nelson was killed at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 a cask of brandy, or rum, was used to preserve the body until he reached Britain. However the story goes that when Nelson finally reached English shores there was no brandy or rum left in his casket as the sailors had drilled a hole into it – and drunk the lot. From then on brandy and rum became known as ‘Nelson’s blood’, or at least that’s how one of the many stories goes anyway…

What are the lyrics to ‘A Drop of Nelson’s Blood’?

Oh, a drop of Nelson’s blood wouldn’t do us any harm

And a drop of Nelson’s blood wouldn’t do us any harm

And a drop of Nelson’s blood wouldn’t do us any harm

And we’ll all hang on behind

Come on and roll the old chariot along

We’ll roll the old chariot along

And we’ll roll the old chariot along

And we’ll all hang on behind!

Oh, a bottle of rum wouldn’t do us any harm

A bottle of rum wouldn’t do us any harm

A bottle of rum wouldn’t do us any harm

And we’ll all hang on behind

Come on and roll the old chariot along

We’ll roll the old chariot along

And we’ll roll the old chariot along

And we’ll all hang on behind!

Oh, a night with the girls wouldn’t do us any harm

A night with the girls wouldn’t do us any harm

A night with the girls wouldn’t do us any harm

And we’ll all hang on behind

Come on and roll the old chariot along

We’ll roll the old chariot along

And we’ll roll the old chariot along

And we’ll all hang on behind!

