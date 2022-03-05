What are the lyrics to the song ‘Steal Away to Jesus’?

Who wrote the song ‘Steal Away to Jesus’?

It is believed the song owes its existence to former slave Wallace Willis, who also produced the lyrics for the song Swing low, sweet chariot, Willis’s words and melody was transcribed by Alexander Reid, a minister at a Choctaw boarding school, after he had heard Willis sing them. The song was made famous by the Jubilee Singers of Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. when they toured the United States and Europe.

Like ‘Sing low, sweet chariot’, it is believed the song ‘Steal Away to Jesus’ had a hidden meaning for slaves, escaping to freedom.

What are the lyrics to ‘Steal Away to Jesus’?

Steal away, steal away,

steal away to Jesus!

Steal away, steal away home,

I ain’t got long to stay here.

1 My Lord, He calls me,

He calls me by the thunder;

The trumpet sounds within my soul;

I ain’t got long to stay here. [Refrain]

2 Green trees are bending,

Poor sinners stand a trembling;

The trumpet sounds within my soul;

I ain’t got long to stay here. [Refrain]

3 My Lord, He calls me,

He calls me by the lightning;

The trumpet sounds within my soul;

I ain’t got long to stay here.