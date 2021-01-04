What are the lyrics to ‘Wellerman’ sea shanty?

‘Wellerman’ is a New Zealand folksong dating back to the 19th century which is often sung by sea shanty crews. It recently became an earworm for anyone on the social media app TikTok, thanks to a viral video started by Scottish postman and sea shanty singer Nathan Evans. He performed ‘Wellerman’ in a TikTok that was then added to by a series of other shanty singers – and later musicians.

What is a ‘Wellerman’?

Anyone who worked at the Sydney-based whaling company The Weller Bros was referred to as a ‘Wellerman’. In the context of the sea shanty, the term ‘Wellerman’ applies to the supply ships sent from the company.

The Weller Bros operated during the mid-19th century, when this sea shanty was thought to have been created.

What are the lyrics for the ‘Wellerman’ sea shanty?

There once was a ship that put to sea

The name of the ship was the Billy of Tea

The winds blew up, her bow dipped down

O blow, my bully boys, blow

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

She had not been two weeks from shore

When down on her a right whale bore

The captain called all hands and swore

He’d take that whale in tow

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

Before the boat had hit the water

The whale’s tail came up and caught her

All hands to the side, harpooned and fought her

When she dived down below

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

No line was cut, no whale was freed

The Captain’s mind was not of greed

But he belonged to the whaleman’s creed

She took the ship in tow

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

For forty days, or even more

The line went slack, then tight once more

All boats were lost, there were only four

But still that whale did go

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

As far as I’ve heard, the fight’s still on

The line’s not cut and the whale’s not gone

The Wellerman makes his regular call

To encourage the Captain, crew, and all

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

Soon may the Wellerman come

To bring us sugar and tea and rum

One day, when the tonguin’ is done

We’ll take our leave and go

The best recording of ‘Wellerman’

Sea shanties are rarely recorded, thanks to their ad hoc, spontaneous style. Bristol-based folk band The Longest Johns have recorded a tranche of sea shanties however, including ‘Wellerman’, on their 2018 album Between Wind and Water.

You can buy this recording from Amazon or Bandcamp.

