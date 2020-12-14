Accessibility Links

What are the lyrics to ‘What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor’?

Here are the most commonly sung lyrics to the well-known sea shanty, 'What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor'

Published:

One of the most famous sea shanties, which most people have heard of, is ‘What will we do with a drunken sailor?’ It is unknown who originally wrote the song, and when, but its first known published date was 1839, when it appeared on an account of a whaling voyage in the Pacific Ocean. It has the same tune as  the Irish folk song Óró sé do bheatha abhaile
What are the lyrics to ‘What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor?’

What will we do with a drunken sailor?
What will we do with a drunken sailor?
What will we do with a drunken sailor?
Early in the morning!
*
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Early in the morning!
*
Shave his belly with a rusty razor
Shave his belly with a rusty razor
Shave his belly with a rusty razor
Early in the morning!
*
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Early in the morning!
*
Put him in a long boat till his sober
Put him in a long boat till his sober
Put him in a long boat till his sober
Early in the morning!
*
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Early in the morning!
*
Stick him in a scupper with a hosepipe bottom
Stick him in a scupper with a hosepipe bottom
Stick him in a scupper with a hosepipe bottom
Early in the morning!
*
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Early in the morning!
*
Put him in the bed with the captains daughter
Put him in the bed with the captains daughter
Put him in the bed with the captains daughter
Early in the morning!
*
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Early in the morning!
*
That’s what we do with a drunken sailor
That’s what we do with a drunken sailor
That’s what we do with a drunken sailor
Early in the morning!
*
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Early in the morning!
*
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Early in the morning!
Top image by Getty Images

