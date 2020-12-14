What are the lyrics to ‘What Shall We Do with a Drunken Sailor’?

One of the most famous, which most people have heard of, is ‘What will we do with a drunken sailor?’ It is unknown who originally wrote the song, and when, but its first known published date was 1839, when it appeared on an account of a whaling voyage in the Pacific Ocean. It has the same tune as the Irish folk song Óró sé do bheatha abhaile

What will we do with a drunken sailor?

What will we do with a drunken sailor?

What will we do with a drunken sailor?

Early in the morning!

*

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Early in the morning!

*

Shave his belly with a rusty razor

Shave his belly with a rusty razor

Shave his belly with a rusty razor

Early in the morning!

*

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Early in the morning!

*

Put him in a long boat till his sober

Put him in a long boat till his sober

Put him in a long boat till his sober

Early in the morning!

*

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Early in the morning!

*

Stick him in a scupper with a hosepipe bottom

Stick him in a scupper with a hosepipe bottom

Stick him in a scupper with a hosepipe bottom

Early in the morning!

*

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Early in the morning!

*

Put him in the bed with the captains daughter

Put him in the bed with the captains daughter

Put him in the bed with the captains daughter

Early in the morning!

*

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Early in the morning!

*

That’s what we do with a drunken sailor

That’s what we do with a drunken sailor

That’s what we do with a drunken sailor

Early in the morning!

*

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Way hay and up she rises

Early in the morning!

*

