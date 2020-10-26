What is a didgeridoo?

When was the didgeridoo invented?

Believed to be one of the world’s oldest instruments, the didgeridoo dates back some 1,500 years (at the very least). Developed by Australia’s Aboriginal people, the cylindrical instrument is made from a hollowed-out tree – often a eucalyptus. Sometimes a beeswax rim is added to create a mouthpiece.

How do you play the didgeridoo?

A sound is produced by vibrating the lips, which produces harmonics and creates different pitches. Players will use circular breathing, a process of breathing in through the nose and storing air in the cheeks, meaning they can play continually without pausing for breath.