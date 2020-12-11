What is a Rhapsody?

We can thank the Greeks for the idea, for a Rhapsody in music, though their Rhapsodies were rather more word-based – poetry to be exact. Poetic Rhapsodies were a kind of recital of all the best bits of poems, brought together in one colourful epic.

And that’s really what a musical Rhapsody is, a piece of music of indeterminate length and with no formal structure, comprised of a number of different musical ideas. A Rhapsody is all about dynamics: light and shade, high and low, loud and soft, happy and sad… It’s a story, a journey and usually quite the musical ride.

Top examples are Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, painting quite the picture in music, and Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, a sprawling set of variations on Paganini’s Caprice No. 24. Both are single-movement flights of fancy that see a pianist and orchestra going head to head, so they are concerto-like. But they’re not concertos… they’re Rhapsodies!

(Video: Rhapsody in Blue… Martin James Bartlett (piano); RPO/Eric Whitacre – BBC Proms, August 2015)