What’s on BBC Radio 3 this week?

Saturday 15 May

Inside Music: Guitarist Miloš on musical journeys and heavenly voices

1-3pm

Classical guitarist Miloš Karadaglić takes us right back to the beginning of his musical journey with the first piece of guitar music he ever heard, before highlighting the immense energy of conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the technical skill and precision of violinist Hilary Hahn and the flawless arranging prowess of harpist Lavinia Meijer.

Plus, a new guitar concerto by Joby Talbot.

Opera on 3: Strauss’s Die Frau ohne Schatten from the Met

6.30-10pm

Empress: Anne Schwanewilms (soprano)

Emperor: Torsten Kerl (tenor)

Barak, a Dyer: Johan Reuter (bass-baritone)

Barak’s wife: Christine Goerke (soprano)

Empress’s Nurse: Ildikó Komlósi (mezzo-soprano)

Voice from Above: Maria Zifchak (mezzo-soprano)

Messenger of Keikobad: Richard Paul Fink (baritone)

Guardian of the Threshold: Andrey Nemzer (countertenor)

Voices of the Unborn Children: Anne-Carolyn Bird, Ashley Emerson, Danielle Talamantes, Monica Yunus (sopranos), Megan Marino, Renée Tatum (mezzo-sopranos)

Metropolitan Opera Chorus and Orchestra/Vladimir Jurowski

Sunday 16 May

The Listening Service: Brass Bands

5-5.30pm

What’s the difference between a cornet and a trumpet? How did Czech music and a hill in Dorset sell a million loafs? What happened at Manchester’s Belle Vue Zoological Gardens in 1853? Tom Service answers these questions and many more as he explores the world of brass bands.

He’s joined by Samantha Harrison, music director of the Elland Silver Youth Band, and composer Gavin Higgins, who has written a ballet for brass band.

Words & Music: Pictures at an Exhibition

5.30-6.45pm

This week’s Words & Music on Radio 3 celebrates galleries and museums as they begin to reopen in England.

The readings in today’s programme range from John le Carré and Julian Barnes to poems inspired by artworks from Sarah Howe, Percy Shelley, Elizabeth Jennings, WH Auden, among others.

The readers are Graham Seed and Lara Sawalha, and the music includes pieces inspired by art and museums from Musorgsky‘s sequence which gives the programme its title to Puccini‘s portrait of the painter Cavaradossi in Tosca, to other representations of paintings by the likes of Ruth Gipps, Ottorino Resphigi, Cole Porter, and music by Leonardo Vinci.

Sunday Feature: Fluxus – 60 Years and Not Counting

6.45-7.30pm

Paul Morley celebrates Fluxus – an irreverent art movement.

Founded by George Maciunas in 1960 it was, at first, rooted in experimental music, named after a magazine featuring the work of musicians and artists centred around John Cage. Fluxus was a network that included Yoko Ono, Cage, Joseph Beuys, Nam June Paik and others in concerts, exhibitions, events.

Drama on 3: Angela

7.30-8pm

Angela is the first autobiographical play by Mark Ravenhill. Written during lockdown, the play centres on his mother, Angela, at the age of 84 and suffering with dementia, looking back across her life.

Cast:

Older Angela ….. Pam Ferris

Young Angela ….. Matti Houghton

Ted ….. Toby Jones

Older Mark ….. Joseph Millson

Young Mark ….. Jackson Laing

Angela’s mum, Ballet teacher, Nurse 2 and Ivy ….. Alexandra Mathie, Julie, Nurse 1 and Plummy woman ….. Nadia Albina

The Fox and Doctor Carter ….. Olivier Huband

Doctor Adetiba, and the Director ….. Dermot Daly

Social Worker, Ballet woman and Nurse 3 ….. Kirsty Stuart

Doctor Mansoor and Plummy man ….. .Raj Ghatak.

All Week

Composer of the Week: Faure

12-1pm

In this week’s Composer of the Week Donald Macleod explores the life and work of French composer Gabriel Fauré.

Tuesday-Friday

Radio 3 Lunchtime Concert – Schumann Plus

1-2pm

Live from St David’s Hall, Cardiff, listen in to a series of concerts celebrating the music of Robert Schumann, as well as works by a range of composers including Doreen Carwithen, Henriëtte Bosmans, Ruth Gipps and Susan Spain-Dunk.

Programmes:

Tuesday:

Schumann: Dichterliebe

Plus three settings of poems by Walter de la Mare composed by Doreen Carwithen; Benjamin Britten’s arrangements of Irish, Welsh and English traditional folk songs; and a song by Meirion Williams.

Alessandro Fisher (tenor), JongSun Woo (piano)

Wednesday:

Schumann: Fantasie in C

Betsy Jolas: Pièce pour piano

Henriëtte Bosmans: Preludes

Danny Driver (piano)

Thursday:

Schumann: Fantasiestücke

Schumann: Romance in F sharp

Susan Spain-Dunk: Preludes (world premiere)

Ruth Gipps: Sonata for Clarinet

Béla Kovács: Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman!

Peter Cigleris (clarinet), Duncan Honeybourne (piano)

Friday:

Schumann: Fantasiestücke

Henriëtte Bosmans: Piano Trio

Leonore Piano Trio

Tuesday 18 May

Radio 3 in Concert: The Royal Philharmonic play Walton, Delius, Rawsthorne and Ireland

7.30-10pm

Walton: Façade : Suite No. 2

Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

Rawsthorne: Piano Concerto No. 1

Ireland: Concertino Pastorale

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Mark Bebbington (piano)

Michael Seal (conductor)

Thursday 20 May

Unclassified: Tunnels and Clearings at the End of Time

11.30pm-12 midnight

Unclassified’s Elizabeth Alker journeys to the outer realms of ambient music and the spaces in-between. There’s hypnotising harp from Colleen’s new album, Tunnels and Clearings, and the deep, dark drone work of Keiji Haino in collaboration with Jim O’Rourke and Oren Ambarchi.

Elsewhere Elizabeth revisits The Caretaker’s magnum opus, Everywhere at the End of Time – a haunted house of half-remembered big band motifs, degraded and reassembled in one of the most striking ambient releases of the past decade.

Friday 21 May

Cabaret collages and Ethio-jazz riffs

11pm-12 midnight

Verity Sharp shares some nostalgic Ethio-jazz riffs from the 70s by master keyboardist Hailu Mergia, as well as new music from legendary Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar which reflects on Western Africa’s exploitation at the hands of colonial powers.

Elsewhere there’s cultural commentary in the shape of surreal sound collages from Vicki Bennett aka People Like Us, avant-garde folk from Newcastle’s Cath and Phil Tyler, and a new reissue of jazz singer and vocal innovator Jeanne Lee’s first solo album Conspiracy, one of the greatest free-form albums of the 1970s.