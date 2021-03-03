Accessibility Links

When is the BBC Young Musician 2020 Semi Final?

The semi and grand finals of the 2020 competition for young musicians was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown – but now has a new date

BBC Young Musician 2020 Logo

Published:

The Category Finals of this year’s BBC Young Musician saw pianist Thomas Luke, oboist Ewan Millar, French horn player Annemarie Federle, percussionist Fang Zhang and violinist Coco Tomita progressing through to the next stage of the competition: the semi-finals.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent UK lockdown, the semi-final and grand final of BBC Young Musician has been postponed until early May.

