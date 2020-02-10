Who composed the music for BBC’s The Pale Horse?

A list of names is found in the shoe of a dead woman, and it seems their time is also up as, one by one, the named are found dead… of supposedly natural causes. Whodunnit?

Advertisement

Well, we can’t give the game away, but we can tell you who wrote the music for the two-part adaptation – which was co-produced with Amazon – and that is Canadian-born composer Anne Nikitin.

Following studies at Montréal’s McGill University, Nikitin completed a Masters in Composition at the Royal College of Music in London.

While here, she studied with the Oscar-winning composer Dario Marianelli and worked alongside veteran screen composer George Fenton on the likes of the natural history film One Life.

With original music written for a number of critically-acclaimed films and television programmes, not to mention Damien Hirst’s 2017 Venice exhibition, it’s no wonder she was cited as a composer to watch by Classic FM in 2018.

A versatile composer, Nikitin was nominated for both an Ivor Novello and a British Independent Film Award for her score for the film American Animals.

Her previous credits include the BBC drama Mrs Wilson and the films Calibre, The Beautiful Fantastic and The Imposter.

Advertisement

Forthcoming things to look out for include the Netflix production Lost Girl and the feature film Four Kids and It – based on the novel by Jacqueline Wilson.