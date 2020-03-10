Who composed the music for Last Tango in Halifax?

Sally Wainwright’s much-loved series Last Tango in Halifax returned to screens for a fifth season recently, after a break of four years.

The story, about an older couple reunited after decades apart who embark on a new relationship, has won many fans since the first series was aired in 2012.

The music for the series is written by British composer Murray Gold, whose career was given a sonic boost thanks to scoring ten series of Doctor Who between 2005 and 2017.

There’s a lyrical, full-hearted swagger to Gold’s music and he has penned original scores for other recent hits, including Gentleman Jack, Years and Years and A Very English Scandal.

Before Doctor Who came calling, Gold established himself on the small screen with scores for the likes of Channel 4’s Queer As Folk, Shameless and the BBC’s 1990s take on Vanity Fair, but it was theatre where he cut his teeth.

Born in Portsmouth, Murray Gold originally set out on a career as a playwright and has indeed penned a number of plays and radio dramas. His musical hobby took over, though, and early musical roles came at university – he was music director of the famed Cambridge Footlights.

On the big screen, Gold has scored both comedy and drama, including Veronika Decides To Die, Alien Autopsy (starring Ant and Dec) and the animated sequel Hoodwinked Too.

His music for Doctor Who was centre-stage at three Doctor Who Proms, followed in 2015 by the Life Story Prom – featuring his music from the BBC Natural History series.

Away from the screen Gold has seen concert commissions from the likes of the Crouch End Festival Chorus and the Bristol Proms.