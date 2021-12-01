Who was Charles Wesley? All you need to know about the famous 18th-century hymn writer

Who was Charles Wesley?

You may not recognise the name but you will probably recognise some of his words and even sung them. Charles Wesley was one of the world’s most prolific and illustrious hymn writers, writing over 6,500 hymns during his lifetime. Some of his most famous works include ‘Love Divine, All Loves Excelling‘, Hark The Herald Angels Sing‘, and ‘Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending’. Let’s face it – a Christmas carol service would not be the same without a hearty rendition of ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’, which we named one of the best Christmas carols ever.

Advertisement

Charles and his brother John Wesley founded the Methodist church in the mid-18th century.

When and where was Charles Wesley born?

Charles Wesley was born on 18 December 1707 in Epworth, Lincolnshire. He was the son of Anglican cleric and poet Samuel Wesley, and just like his father, he was ordained as a priest into the Anglican church in 1735.

In April 1749, Charles Wesley married Sarah Gwynne. They went on to have three children, including Charles Wesley Jr, who was the personal organist for the Royal Family.

When did Charles Wesley die?

Charles Wesley died on 29 March 1788, aged 80, in London.

10 hymns and carols by Charles Wesley

Love Divine, All Loves Excelling

Hark The Herald Angels Sing

Arise, My Soul, Arise

Depth of Mercy, Can it Be

Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending

Christ, Whose Glory Fills the Skies

Come Thou Long Expected Jesus

And Can It Be That I Should Gain?

Rejoice, the Lord is King

Father, I Stretch My Hands to Thee

Advertisement

Find lyrics to many of your favourite hymns and Christmas carols