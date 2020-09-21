Who wrote the music for The Crown?

The Crown is one of the most popular shows to be produced by Netflix, and with a fourth series coming soon The Crown continues to captivate audiences around the world.

The royal saga, which charts the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from her ascension to the throne in 1952 to the turn of 21st century, is full of drama, intrigue and glamour. Every two series’ the cast changes in order to represent the ageing royal family, and that succession is mirrored in the music.

The music for the first two series’ was composed by Wiltshire-born composer Rupert Gregson-Williams, who was joined for Series Two by Scottish composer Lorne Balfe. Both have enjoyed high-profile careers in Hollywood, thanks in no small part to their work at Hans Zimmer’s ‘Remote Control’ studio in Santa Monica, California.

Zimmer himself penned the show’s Main Title theme music – a rather mesmerising composition with a nod to Purcell and Handel.

Zimmer’s influence is apparent in the episodic scoring; his flair for drama and a multi-layered palette of sounds and instruments simmers away very effectively in the hands of Gregson-Williams and Balfe.

Series’ Three and Four features music by British composer Martin Phipps, who has written some of the great small screen scores of recent years – including those for War & Peace, Wallander, The Virgin Queen, Victoria and Peaky Blinders. His contribution to Olivia Colman’s reign is perhaps a little more traditional, featuring musicians from the Chamber Orchestra of London. His score for the Aberfan episode earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination this year.

Phipps, who has also collaborated with Hans Zimmer, studied drama at the University of Manchester and is the godson of Benjamin Britten.

Top image by Getty Images