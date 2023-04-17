Who is Andrea Bocelli?

Andrea Bocelli is an Italian tenor and world-famous opera singer who has sold over 90 million records worldwide, received six Grammy Award nominations and won 6 Classical BRITs including the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award in 2002.

How old is Andrea Bocelli?

Bocelli was born on 22 September 1958.

When did Andrea Bocelli go blind?

While Andrea Bocelli was born visually impaired, thanks to a congenital glaucoma, it was a footballing accident at the age of 12 that caused him to go completely blind.

What was his first big break?

1992-4 would prove defining years for Bocelli. In 1992 he came to the attention of Pavarotti after Italian pop star Zucchero Fornaciari asked him to record a demo of Miserere, which would be the sent to the world-famous tenor. Following this the pair became friends, with Pavarotti championing the burgeoning opera star.

Then, two years later, in 1994, he won the newcomer’s section of the 44th Sanremo Music Festival with a performance of Il mare calmo della sera, written especially for him by Zucchero and others.

Did Andrea Bocelli ever sing with Pavarotti?

Yes they did perform together, including recording a duet on Miserere, the song that changed Bocelli's life. Bocelli also performed at a tribute concert with the great Italian tenor.

What is Andrea Bocelli most famous for?

Bocelli is most famous for blending of opera and pop music together and bring opera music to the masses.

What is Andrea Bocelli's most famous song?

Bocelli's most famous song is his recording of 'Time to Say Goodbye' with Sarah Brightman.

Is Andrea Bocelli performing at the coronation of King Charles III?

Yes, Bocelli will be performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7 at Windsor Castle.

Is Andrea Bocelli married?

Andrea Bocelli married his first wife in Enrica Cenzatti in 1992. They separated in 2002. He then married his second wife Veronica Berti, in 2014.

Does Andrea Bocelli have any children?

Bocelli has two sons from his first marriage and a daughter from his second

Are his children musical?

Yes! Amos has played piano with him, while Matteo has sung duets with him. his daughter Virginia, who was born in 2012, has also sung with him.

Where does Andrea Bocelli live?

He lives in Viareggio, neat Pisa, in the Italian region of Tuscany.

