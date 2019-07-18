Five of the best Shostakovich conductors

Yevgeny Mravinsky (1903-88)

Advertisement

Mravinsky gave world premieres of seven of Shostakovich’s symphonies: 5, 6, 8 (which was dedicated to him) 9, 10, 11 and 12. Though the composer’s favourite interpreter for many years, his refusal to conduct Symphony No. 13 ‘Babi Yar’ caused a permanent rift.

Recommended recording:

Symphony No. 8

Leningrad Philharmonic/MravinskyAlto ALC1150

Kirill Kondrashin (1914-81)

When Mravinsky refused to conduct the Symphony No. 13, Kirill Kondrashin stepped in, though his recording has the sanitised text that Yevtushenko was forced to rewrite. Kondrashin’s performances of Shostakovich were famously harrowing, although all his Soviet recordings were withdrawn when he defected to the West in 1975.

Recommended recording:

Symphony No. 13 ‘Babi Yar’ Vitaly Gromadsky (bass); Yurlov Choir, Moscow Philharmonic/Kondrashin

Praga DSD350089

Rudolf Barshai (1924-2010)

Shostakovich admired Barshai, originally violist of the Borodin Quartet. On hearing his conducting of the ‘Eroica’ Symphony he is reported to have said, ‘We haven’t heard Beethoven like that since Klemperer.’ Barshai conducted the premiere of Symphony No. 14 in 1969. He founded the Moscow Chamber Orchestra, and made the famous arrangement of Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 8 for string orchestra.

Recommended recording:

Symphony No. 10 WDR Sinfonie Orchester/Barshai (from complete symphony set)

Brilliant Classics 6324

Leonard Bernstein (1918-90)

Bernstein was a passionate advocate for Shostakovich’s music at a time when he was deeply unfashionable among the Western avant-garde. He approached the music as a great Mahlerian, creating indelible interpretations which breathe a very different air than those of his Russian contemporaries. No. 7 with the Chicago Symphony contains perhaps the most shattering slow movement committed to disc.

Recommended recording:

Symphonies 1 & 7 Chicago Symphony/Bernstein

DG 427 6322

Gennadi Rozhdestvensky (1931-2018)

Rozhdestvensky conducted many works of the composer, perhaps most memorably the Western premiere of the Symphony No. 4 at the 1962 Edinburgh Festival. He edited volume 2 of the collected works, including Symphonies 3 & 4. He brings a hypnotic focus to the phantasmagorical Fourth in this recording from 1984 of the soon-to-be-dismantled USSR Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra.

Recommended recording:

Symphony No. 4

USSR Ministry of Culture SO/Rozhdestvensky Olympia/Melodiya MCD 156