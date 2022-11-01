Michael Bublé has sold over 75 million records and repeatedly topped the charts with his hugely popular covers of pop standards and classics from the Great American Songbook.

Advertisement

But what are his best Christmas songs of all time? Here are five of our favourites from the multi-award-winning Canadian crooner.

Michael Bublé's Christmas songs

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Originally sung by Darlene Love in 1963, this upbeat Christmas classic, which featured in movies including Gremlins, Bad Santa and Christmas with the Kranks, has become a Buble staple, ever since he covered the song for his Christmas album in 2021. He sings it with energy and pizzazz.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Perry Como and the Fontane Sisters made this song famous in 1951. Since then it has been covered by the likes of Bing Crosby and Johnny Mathis, whose 1986 version gained popularity after being included in the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. But Bublé's slick and silky 2011 version is still one of the best known.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

The beauty of this song is its adaptability: it can sound joyful or deeply sad. In 2014, Sam Smith released a mournful, stripped-down version, that imbued lyrics like 'until then we'll have to muddle through somehow' with extra poignancy.

That's not Buble's way. His 2011 version is suave and smooth, channeling the old-world charm of the song's earliest advocates, such as Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. It's not the most deep and meaningful rendition perhaps, but it is uplifting.

White Christmas

It was this song that, 34 years ago, revealed Bublé's singing talent to his family, who noticed the then-13-year-old Bublé powerfully singing the phrase 'May your days be merry and bright' on a car ride during the Christmas holidays.

He has since sung the Irving Berlin classic many, many times, not least as part of an animated music video featuring a stop motion version of himself, accompanied by Santa Claus, a reindeer and a guitar-playing snow woman. It is one of his most popular Christmas tracks.

We named 'White Christmas' the best Christmas song of all time

Santa Claus is coming to Town

It may be one of the popular Christmas songs of all time, but Bublé still manages to put his own stamp on this 1934 hit. His 2011 version is jazzy and unflappable, with sassy brass interjections, and a cheeky ad-libbed lyric at the end: 'the big fat man with the long white beard.'

We named 'Santa Claus is coming to Town' one of the best Christmas jazz songs

Buy Michael Bublé's Christmas album

Advertisement

Photo of Michael Bublé: Dallas Bittle