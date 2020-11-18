Previous winners of the RPS Gold Medal: Complete list
We name all the previous recipients of the Royal Philharmonic Society's prestigious Gold Medal, introduced in 1870 to celebrate the centenary of Beethoven's birth
When was the RPS Gold Medal first awarded?
The RPS Gold Medal was introduced in 1870, to celebrate the centenary of Beethoven’s birth. It is the Royal Philharmonic Society’s highest accolade and is awarded internationally to an outstanding musician.
List of previous winners of RPS Gold Medal
1871
William Sterndale Bennett
Christine Nilsson
Charles Gounod
Joseph Joachim
Helen Lemmens-Sherrington
Arabella Goddard
Charles Santley
William G Cusins
Theresa Tietiens
Fanny Linzbauer
1872
Euphrosyne Parepa-Rosa
1873
Hans von Bülow
1876
Louisa Bodda-Pyne
Anton Rubinstein
1877
Johannes Brahms
1880
Stanley Lucas
1895
Adelina Patti
1897
Emma Albani
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
1900
Edward Lloyd
1901
Eugene Ysaÿe
1902
Jan Kubelik
1903
Clara Butt
1904
Fritz Kreisler
1909
Louise Kirkby Lunn
1910
Emil Sauer
1912
Pablo Casals
Harold Bauer
Luisa Tetrazzini
1914
Muriel Foster
1916
Vladimir de Pachmann
1921
Henry Wood
1922
Alexander Mackenzie
1932
Alfred Cortot
1925
Frederick Delius
Edward Elgar
1928
Thomas Beecham
1930
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Gustav Holst
1931
Arnold Bax
1934
Edward German
Hamilton Harty
1935
Jean Sibelius
1936
Richard Strauss
1937
Felix Weingartner
Arturo Toscanini
1942
Myra Hess
1944
Sergey Prokofiev
Adrian Boult
1947
William Walton
1950
John Barbirolli
1953
Kathleen Ferrier
1954
Igor Stravinsky
1957
Bruno Walter
1959
Malcolm Sargent
1961
Artur Rubinstein
1962
Yehudi Menuhin
1963
Arthur Bliss
Pierre Monteux
1964
Lionel Tertis
Benjamin Britten
1967
Zoltán Kodály
1975
Olivier Messiaen
1976
Michael Tippett
1980
Clifford Curzon
1986
Andres Segovia
Witold Lutoslawski
1989
Georg Solti
1990
Claudio Arrau
Janet Baker
Bernard Haitink
Sviatoslav Richter
1991
Isaac Stern
1992
Alfred Brendel
1994
Colin Davis
1995
Elliott Carter
Rafael Kubelik
1997
Pierre Boulez
2000
Placido Domingo
Simon Rattle
2002
Joan Sutherland
2003
Claudio Abbado
2004
György Ligeti
2007
Daniel Barenboim
2008
Henri Dutilleux
2009
Thomas Quasthoff
2012
Mitsuko Uchida
2013
György Kurtág
András Schiff
2014
John Tomlinson
2015
Martha Argerich
Antonio Pappano
2017
Charles Dutoit
Mariss Jansons
2018
Jessye Norman