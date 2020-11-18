Accessibility Links

  4. Previous winners of the RPS Gold Medal: Complete list

Previous winners of the RPS Gold Medal: Complete list

We name all the previous recipients of the Royal Philharmonic Society's prestigious Gold Medal, introduced in 1870 to celebrate the centenary of Beethoven's birth

Martha Argerich wins the RPS Gold Medal

When was the RPS Gold Medal first awarded?

The RPS Gold Medal was introduced in 1870, to celebrate the centenary of Beethoven’s birth. It is the Royal Philharmonic Society’s highest accolade and is awarded internationally to an outstanding musician.

List of previous winners of RPS Gold Medal

1871
William Sterndale Bennett
Christine Nilsson
Charles Gounod
Joseph Joachim
Helen Lemmens-Sherrington
Arabella Goddard
Charles Santley
William G Cusins
Theresa Tietiens
Fanny Linzbauer

1872
Euphrosyne Parepa-Rosa

1873
Hans von Bülow

1876
Louisa Bodda-Pyne
Anton Rubinstein

1877
Johannes Brahms

1880
Stanley Lucas

1895
Adelina Patti

1897
Emma Albani
Ignacy Jan Paderewski

1900
Edward Lloyd

1901
Eugene Ysaÿe

1902
Jan Kubelik

1903
Clara Butt

1904
Fritz Kreisler

1909
Louise Kirkby Lunn

1910
Emil Sauer

1912
Pablo Casals
Harold Bauer
Luisa Tetrazzini

1914
Muriel Foster

1916
Vladimir de Pachmann

1921
Henry Wood

1922
Alexander Mackenzie

1932
Alfred Cortot

1925
Frederick Delius
Edward Elgar

1928
Thomas Beecham

1930
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Gustav Holst

1931
Arnold Bax

1932
Sergey Rachmaninov

1934
Edward German
Hamilton Harty

1935
Jean Sibelius

1936
Richard Strauss

1937
Felix Weingartner
Arturo Toscanini

1942
Myra Hess

1944
Sergey Prokofiev
Adrian Boult

1947
William Walton

1950
John Barbirolli

1953
Kathleen Ferrier

1954
Igor Stravinsky

1957
Bruno Walter

1959
Malcolm Sargent

1961
Artur Rubinstein

1962
Yehudi Menuhin

1963
Arthur Bliss
Pierre Monteux

1964
Lionel Tertis
Benjamin Britten

1966
Dmitri Shostakovich

1967
Zoltán Kodály

1970
Mstislav Rostropovich

1974
Vladimir Horowitz

1975
Olivier Messiaen

1976
Michael Tippett

1980
Clifford Curzon

1984
Herbert von Karajan

1986
Andres Segovia
Witold Lutoslawski

1987
Leonard Bernstein

1988
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau

1989
Georg Solti

1990
Claudio Arrau
Janet Baker
Bernard Haitink
Sviatoslav Richter

1991
Isaac Stern

1992
Alfred Brendel

1994
Colin Davis

1995
Elliott Carter
Rafael Kubelik

1997
Pierre Boulez

2000
Placido Domingo
Simon Rattle

2002
Joan Sutherland

2003
Claudio Abbado

2004
György Ligeti

2005
Charles Mackerras

2007
Daniel Barenboim

2008
Henri Dutilleux

2009
Thomas Quasthoff

2010
Nikolaus Harnoncourt

2012
Mitsuko Uchida

2013
György Kurtág
András Schiff

2014
John Tomlinson

2015
Martha Argerich
Antonio Pappano

2016
Peter Maxwell Davies

2017
Charles Dutoit
Mariss Jansons

2018
Jessye Norman

2019
Sofia Gubaidulina

