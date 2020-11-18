Previous winners of the RPS Gold Medal: Complete list

When was the RPS Gold Medal first awarded?

The RPS Gold Medal was introduced in 1870, to celebrate the centenary of Beethoven’s birth. It is the Royal Philharmonic Society’s highest accolade and is awarded internationally to an outstanding musician.

List of previous winners of RPS Gold Medal

1871

William Sterndale Bennett

Christine Nilsson

Charles Gounod

Joseph Joachim

Helen Lemmens-Sherrington

Arabella Goddard

Charles Santley

William G Cusins

Theresa Tietiens

Fanny Linzbauer

1872

Euphrosyne Parepa-Rosa

1873

Hans von Bülow

1876

Louisa Bodda-Pyne

Anton Rubinstein

1877

Johannes Brahms

1880

Stanley Lucas

1895

Adelina Patti

1897

Emma Albani

Ignacy Jan Paderewski

1900

Edward Lloyd

1901

Eugene Ysaÿe

1902

Jan Kubelik

1903

Clara Butt

1904

Fritz Kreisler

1909

Louise Kirkby Lunn

1910

Emil Sauer

1912

Pablo Casals

Harold Bauer

Luisa Tetrazzini

1914

Muriel Foster

1916

Vladimir de Pachmann

1921

Henry Wood

1922

Alexander Mackenzie

1932

Alfred Cortot

1925

Frederick Delius

Edward Elgar

1928

Thomas Beecham

1930

Ralph Vaughan Williams

Gustav Holst

1931

Arnold Bax

1932

Sergey Rachmaninov

1934

Edward German

Hamilton Harty

1935

Jean Sibelius

1936

Richard Strauss

1937

Felix Weingartner

Arturo Toscanini

1942

Myra Hess

1944

Sergey Prokofiev

Adrian Boult

1947

William Walton

1950

John Barbirolli

1953

Kathleen Ferrier

1954

Igor Stravinsky

1957

Bruno Walter

1959

Malcolm Sargent

1961

Artur Rubinstein

1962

Yehudi Menuhin

1963

Arthur Bliss

Pierre Monteux

1964

Lionel Tertis

Benjamin Britten

1966

Dmitri Shostakovich

1967

Zoltán Kodály

1970

Mstislav Rostropovich

1974

Vladimir Horowitz

1975

Olivier Messiaen

1976

Michael Tippett

1980

Clifford Curzon

1984

Herbert von Karajan

1986

Andres Segovia

Witold Lutoslawski

1987

Leonard Bernstein

1988

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau

1989

Georg Solti

1990

Claudio Arrau

Janet Baker

Bernard Haitink

Sviatoslav Richter

1991

Isaac Stern

1992

Alfred Brendel

1994

Colin Davis

1995

Elliott Carter

Rafael Kubelik

1997

Pierre Boulez

2000

Placido Domingo

Simon Rattle

2002

Joan Sutherland

2003

Claudio Abbado

2004

György Ligeti

2005

Charles Mackerras

2007

Daniel Barenboim

2008

Henri Dutilleux

2009

Thomas Quasthoff

2010

Nikolaus Harnoncourt

2012

Mitsuko Uchida

2013

György Kurtág

András Schiff

2014

John Tomlinson

2015

Martha Argerich

Antonio Pappano

2016

Peter Maxwell Davies

2017

Charles Dutoit

Mariss Jansons

2018

Jessye Norman

2019

Sofia Gubaidulina