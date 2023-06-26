Anne-Sophie Mutter is a self-confessed Roger Federer fan girl. Although sport might seem more technical than creative to less athletic types, the violinist regards Federer (now retired as a tennis professional) as a true artist:

‘Art has to do with self-doubt, renewing yourself, being open to all the possibilities of perceiving music, pursuing music, having great joy on stage, sharing music. That should be the goal above anything: communicating being there in the moment, giving it your all. Of course, you are aiming for technical perfection because that’s the groundwork from which you can take off like a bird. That’s like being an athlete. Federer has been exemplary and a great inspiration for me personally because he always brought so much passion, precision, joy and persistence to his game. That pretty much sums up what being an artist is about.’

Musicians can learn from athletes and their sports psychology, she says: ‘You need to know yourself. That only makes sense if you already have a certain type of experience and have mastered the balance between being self-critical without self-destructing. One can learn a lot by watching great athletes, particularly ones who do single sports like tennis. What do they say after a match? How do they go about having just lost an entire tournament because they couldn’t close the game? They are very self-critical, but also confident and positive about what they have achieved and understanding that it’s the day’s form.’

In celebration of her 60th birthday, Anne-Sophie Mutter and her Mutter Virtuosi give a special performance at the Musikverein in Vienna of Bach, Saint-Georges, Previn and Vivaldi, available for streaming on Deutsche Grammophon's Stage+ platform on 29 June 2023.