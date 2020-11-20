Was Tim Minchin classically trained?

Tim Minchin is not classically trained: he learnt the piano from the age of eight, but gave it up after three years. He later got back into playing again while writing music with his brother, who was a guitarist. Minchin has openly stated that he resents being referred to as ‘classically trained’, because he sees himself as only having ‘dubious piano skills’.

After studying for a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and theatre at the University of Western Australia, he went on to the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), a renowned college for music, dance and acting based in Perth, Western Australia. After graduating, he began composing music for theatre, particularly based in the thriving fringe arts scene in Perth.

Tim Minchin initially made his name in the musical comedy scene, but received international acclaim as the composer and lyricist of West End musical Matilda, which started life as a Royal Shakespeare Company production in November 2010.

