They've earned themselves a huge following, with over 225 million views for their performances on YouTube. They also have a string of best-selling albums under their belts, including some much-loved Christmas carol showpieces.

So just who are the hugely popular South London boys' choir, Libera?

Who are Libera?

Libera are a boys' choir made up of boys, aged seven to 16, drawn from schools in South London. They have won themselves fans all over the world, particularly in the US, the UK, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan.

What does 'Libera' mean?

The group's name comes from its signature song, 'Libera'. This, in turn, is based on the 'Libera Me' section of the Requiem Mass. Libera is the Latin singular imperative of liberare, meaning 'to free'.

What do Libera sing?

The choir sings a variety of repertoire, from hymns and carols such as 'In the bleak midwinter' and 'God Rest ye Merry Gentlemen' to pop tunes like Enya's 'Orinoco Flow' and 'Love Shine a Light', Britain's winning entry at the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest.

In the group's early days in the 1980s and 1990s, the music was mainly based on compositions by their founder, the composer Robert Prizeman. These pieces drew on ancient plainchant and the great choral repertoire, as well as contemporary production and instrumentation.

What albums have Libera released?

In 1988, the choir released their first full commercial album, Sing For Ever under the name St Philip's Choir. They have since released more than 30 albums. Their 2019 album Christmas Carols with Libera made Number 1 in both the US and Japanese classical charts.

Where have Libera performed?

The choir have presented fully staged performances in the US, UK, Japan, Europe and elsewhere. Here in the UK, they have performed at venues including Westminster Cathedral, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and the cathedrals of Ely, Guildford, Exeter, Arundel and Chester.

They have also performed for Popes and Presidents, and have gained three Classical Brit nominations along the way.

How do Libera recruit members?

The group recruits its members from a variety of backgrounds in the London area. New choristers do not have to belong to any particular religious denomination.

What's next for Libera?

On 23 June 2023, Libera release their new album Forever. The choir will also be touring internationally this year. And, on Saturday 3 June, a group from Libera will perform on the main stage at the Hibiya Kokaido festival in Tokyo.

The new album features Libera's version of the Beach Boys hit ‘God Only Knows’. Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson is a big fan of the choir, saying, 'When I heard them sing - it actually took me to tears.'