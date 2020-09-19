Who are the members of the Kanneh-Mason family?

How many siblings does Sheku Kanneh-Mason have?

Sheku Kanneh-Mason has six siblings, all of whom are musicians. His mother Kadiatu has released a book, House of Music: Raising the Kanneh-Masons, about her experience raising the family in Nottingham.

Advertisement

Isata Kanneh-Mason, Piano

Isata Kanneh-Mason is the eldest and is a pianist signed to Decca Classics – as is Sheku. In 2019, she released her debut recording on the label: a collection of piano works by Clara Schumann. She and Sheku performed together as a duo at the 2020 BBC Proms, and she has a postgraduate degree from the Royal Academy of Music.

You can listen to our interview with Isata Kanneh-Mason on the Music to my Ears podcast here. In it, she talks about the music and artists who have made her who she is today, from Beyoncé to Yuja Wang.

Braimah Kanneh-Mason, Violin

Braimah is often seen performing onstage in a trio with Isata and Sheku, and is also part of the Chineke! Orchestra, the leading UK ensemble made up of BME musicians. He learns with violinist Jack Liebeck.

Sheku rose to fame in 2016 when he won BBC Young Musician, the first black artist to do so in the history of the competition. He later achieved global recognition when he performed at the 2018 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He is signed to Decca, a label on which he has released two albums: Inspiration in 2018 and a recording of Elgar’s Cello Concerto in 2020.

In 2018, he won Male Artist of the Year and the Critics’ Choice Award at the Classic BRIT Awards.

Konya Kanneh-Mason, Violin

Konya is currently studying at the Royal Academy of Music, where all her elder siblings have also studied.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, Piano and Cello

Jeneba is studying at the Royal College of Music, where she is focusing on the piano. In 2018, she was a Keyboard Finalist in BBC Young Musician. She plays in the Chineke! Junior Orchestra, and is set to be making her debut with Chineke! in the near future.

Aminata Kanneh-Mason, Violin

Aminata is still at school, and has achieved Grade 8 Distinction on both the violin and piano, and often performs in concert with her siblings.

Advertisement

Mariatu Kanneh-Mason, Cello

Mariatu is the youngest Kanneh-Mason sibling, so was too young to join them in 2015 when the family appeared on Britain’s Got Talent. She is learning the piano and cello, the latter of which she has achieved her Grade 8 Distinction in.