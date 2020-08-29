Who is conductor Dalia Stasevska?

Finnish conductor is set to lead this year’s Last Night of the Proms, as the principal guest conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra. She made her Proms debut in 2019 as her first public performance with the orchestra in this position.

Advertisement

In 2019, Dalia Stasevska became the youngest person – and first woman – to be given a titled conducting position at the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

In May 2020, she was announced as the new chief conductor of the Lahti Symphony Orchestra in her native Finland.

Stasevska studied at the Royal Swedish Academy with Jormu Panula and at the Sibelius Academy with Leif Segerstam, and later went on to work assistant conductor to Esa-Pekka Salonen and Paavo Järvi.

Advertisement

She has previously conducted the Philharmonia, Orchestra of the Opera North, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Oslo Philharmonic and Gothenburg Symphony.