Who is Jules Buckley?

If you’ve seen or heard one of the funkier, more contemporary concerts at the BBC Proms in recent years, chances are it featured the British conductor and arranger, Jules Buckley. Born in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire in 1980, he is one of the most dynamic and interesting musicians around at the moment, and someone who likes to break down genre boundaries.

Does Jules Buckley have his own ensembles?

Yes. Jules co-founded the Heritage Orchestra in 2004, conducting them in concert and on recordings. In 2008 he became principal guest conductor of the Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands; he stepped up as chief conductor of that ensemble in 2013. He is also currently an artist-in-residence with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Which BBC Proms has Jules Buckley featured in?

Jules has overseen the Quincy Jones Prom (2016), the New York Now Prom (2018) and the Nina Simone Prom (2019), two with the the Metropole Orkest and one with the Heritage Orchestra. And he is appearing at the 2021 BBC Proms on 21st August with BBC Symphony Orchestra and Moses Sumney.

Does Jules Buckley play an instrument?

He does; in fact he originally imagined a career as a jazz trumpeter. He learned the instrument as a child, played in the Aylesbury Music Centre Dance Band and went on to study trumpet at London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama. While he was studying he decided to switch to composition… and then he also embraced arranging and conducting.

Hasn’t Jules Buckley worked with some famous musicians?

Aside from the legendary Quincy Jones, with whom he has worked on a number of live shows, Jules has teamed up with various artists in concert and on recordings. Massive Attack, Laura Mvula, Jamie Cullum, Jessie Ware, Caro Emerald, Pete Tong, Emelie Sandé, Jacob Collier… they’re all on Jules’s speed dial (well, we imagine).

What about awards and chart success?

Jules Buckley is a Grammy winner! The album he worked on with Snarky Puppy, Sylva, won an award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2016. And just last year a track he collaborated on with Jacob Collier won an award… He did get to No. 1 in the album charts back in 2016 with Pete Tong.

So there must be some great recordings of Jules Buckley?

Oh yes; some great listening to be found – here’s a selection of some of the best…

