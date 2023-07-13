An introduction to the life and work of the acclaimed American baritone Thomas Hampson.

Who is Thomas Hampson?

Thomas Hampson is a baritone singer from Spokane, Washington, USA. He is perhaps the most famous US baritone performing today.

How old is Thomas Hampson?

Hampson was born on 28 June, 1955.

Where did he grow up?

Hampson was born in Elkhart, Indiana, but raised and educated in Spokane, Washington state.

How many albums has Thomas Hampson released?

To date, Hampson has released more than 150 albums and counting. Some of these recordings have won awards, including a Grammy Award, five Edison Awards, and the Grand Prix du Disque.

What opera roles is Thomas Hampson best known for?

Hampson has sung more than 80 roles, notably the title roles in Mozart's Don Giovanni, Rossini's William Tell and The Barber of Seville, and Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin.

He's also an acclaimed performer of the operas of Verdi, with roles including Posa in Don Carlos and Germont in La traviata. Hampson has also sung Amfortas in Wagner's Parsifal and Scarpia in Puccini's Tosca.

And what songs or lieder does Hampson sing?

He is one of the most important interpreters of German Romantic song, known especially for his performances of Mahler songs. He has also undertaken a major project called 'Song of America', in partnership with the Library of Congress. As a result, Hampson is often referred to as the ;ambassador' of American song.

He's even sung in musicals, including Annie Get Your Gun, Kiss Me, Kate and a couple of Leonard Bernstein musicals: Wonderful Town and On the Town.

Is Thomas Hampson married?

Yes, Hampson is married to Andrea Herberstein.

Does he have children?

Thomas Hampson has three stepchildren from his marriage to his wife Andrea Herberstein. He also has one daughter, Meghan, from his first marriage.

