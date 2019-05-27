A guide to Ligeti’s style

Texture

Ligeti explores textural landscapes, often punctuated by extreme outbursts, or ‘super-cooled expressionism’ as he called it. In Atmosphères, his famous textural piece from the 1960s, the music appears to be in constant flux. Ligeti explored high-density textures – also found in the work of Xenakis (above) and Penderecki – until the mid-1970s, using them for the last time in San Francisco Polyphony.

Micropolyphony

Micropolyphony was the word Ligeti used to describe his way of building up textures – huge static sound masses, often chromatic and dissonant – from different melodic fragments. This idea of movement in the inner voices creating an outer wall of sound is explored (in his own ‘meccanico style’) in his Poème symphonique for 100 metronomes.

Polyphony

Ligeti made a study of the medieval and Renaissance polyphonists, declaring that the melodic lines of both Atmosphères and Lontano were ‘governed by rules as strict as Palestrina’s or those of the Flemish school’. Like Ockeghem in the 15th century, he layers vocal entries to create a sense of continuity.

Ethnomusicology

Bartók’s influence can be heard in the folk-driven themes of Ligeti’s early Concert Românesc, but later in life, Ligeti explored ethnic music around the world, experimenting with non-Western tuning, and the complex rhythms of South American and African music.

Recommended discs…

The Ligeti Project

Pierre-Laurent Aimard (piano); Schoenberg Ensemble; Berlin Phil/Jonathan Nott etc

Teldec Classics 2564-69673-5(5 discs)

Overseen by Ligeti, this set represents a summation of his work in playing of an exceptional standard.

Études

Pierre-Laurent Aimard (piano)

Sony Classical SK62308

The brilliant Aimard makes light and lucid work of Ligeti’s great and complex work for solo piano.

Le grand macabre

ORF Symphony Orchestra/Elgar Howarth

Wergo WER61702

Award-winning recording of Ligeti’s operatic comedy about the end of the world, with Dieter Weller in the role of Nekrotzar (Dracula).

String Quartets Nos 1 & 2

Artemis Quartet

Virgin 336 9342

From the Bartók-inspired First to the modernist Second, Ligeti’s quartets are heard here in exemplary performances.

Original text by Nick Shave / Photo: Marcel Antonisse / Anefo [CC BY-SA 3.0 nl]