What is avant garde music?

Avant garde music refers to compositions that are innovative, experimental and generally buck the trend of what is considered the norm – even going as far as to challenge or shock an audience. As such, what is thought of as avant garde is likely to change over time.

Avant garde music can be many things – it may be characterised by chord progressions that are unusual for music of the time; elements that don’t seem to follow the ‘rules’ or confines of typical compositions, and even those that sound discordant.

Whatever form it takes, avant garde music will push boundaries to be at the forefront of musical innovation. Due to this renegade spirit, avant garde pieces are not always met with rave reviews. Even if a piece goes on to win over critics and audiences, it's likely to be hugely controversial.

Examples of avant garde music

From jazz improvisations to atonal compositions and the works of Liszt, examples of what has been considered as avant garde music are wide ranging.

Perhaps one of the most extreme examples is John Cage’s 4’33’’ composition. Premiered in 1952, it consists of four minutes and thirty-three seconds of musicians standing on stage without playing their instruments for the duration of the piece.

With musical styles and genres constantly evolving, there’s a huge amount of potential for all sorts of avant garde music to come to the fore in the future. Whether it will be critically acclaimed, considered ahead of its time or met with contempt and controversy, only time will tell.

Main image: John Cage © Getty Images