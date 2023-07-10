From works by Beethoven and Mozart to Haydn and Schubert, you may have spotted the word 'sonata' in the title of many famous pieces of classical music, but what does 'sonata' mean?

What is a sonata?

The word 'sonata' itself comes from the Italian 'sonare', meaning 'sound'. In relation to classical music, sonata means the piece is performed by an instrument typically a piano or another instrument accompanied by a piano – rather than being something that is performed vocally (the term 'cantata' is used to describe a piece that is sung).

Sonata vs concerto: what's the difference?

While a sonata is performed by a single instrument with either piano accompaniment or no accompaniment at all, a concerto refers to a performance with a lead instrument accompanied by a range of other instruments.

Sonata vs symphony: what's the difference?

Typically on a grander scale than sonatas or concertos, symphonies refer to more-complex compositions that have been written for an entire orchestra. Symphonies are usually arranged into four movements, often with at least one movement being in sonata form. ​

How many movements in a sonata?

While sonatas usually include three or four movements, some have been written to feature just one, such as Liszt’s single-movement Piano Sonata in B Minor, or two, such as Beethoven's Piano Sonata Number 24.

Which sonata is called Moonlight?

Among the most well-known sonatas is Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, which is also known as the Moonlight Sonata.

Written at the turn of the 19th century, the piece didn't acquire its nickname until decades later, when a music critic wrote that the first movement brought to mind the image of moonlight on a lake. The name stuck and the piece is still commonly known as Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata to this day.

What is the most difficult piano sonata?

Another of Beethoven's piano sonatas, No 29 in B flat major, is thought to be one of the most difficult to play. It was written in 1817-18 and is also known as Hammerklavier, which translates as 'hammer piano'.