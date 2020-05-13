10 of the best recordings released in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary

It wouldn’t be a composer anniversary without an influx of new releases. We’ve already seen (and reviewed) many notable discs in recent issues, and there are plenty more in the offing.



1 Pianist Fazil Say follows Igor Levit with a complete set of sonatas for Warner Classics.





2 Peter Hill and Benjamin Frith present the composer’s works for Piano Four Hands on Delphian.

3 Sticking with pianists, Elizabeth Sombart joins the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for Piano Concertos Nos 1 and 2 for Signum Classics.





4 Omri Epstein duets with cellist brother Ori in a disc of cello and piano works for Linn Records.

5 There’s further chamber music, as Chandos releases a two-disc set of Beethoven’s late quartets, performed by the Brodsky Quartet.





6 Alpha Classics, meanwhile, presents all of the quartets in the hands of the Belcea Quartet.

7 There are several small-but-perfectly-formed box sets on the way, including Ronald Brautigam’s recordings of the complete Variations, Bagatelles and Clavierstücke, on six discs from BIS.





8 Archiv Produktion gathers together all its Beethoven recordings by John Eliot Gardiner with his Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique – the 15-disc set includes the symphonies, concertos, a mass and a recording of Leonore.

9 Similar repertoire comes on Sony Classical’s ten-disc set of recordings by Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic.

10 Then there’s soprano Reetta Haavisto, who gets vocal with the Turku Philharmonic and Leif Segerstam in a programme of works for voice and orchestra on Naxos.

