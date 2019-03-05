The best recordings of soprano Kiri Te Kanawa
We choose the greatest examples of the legendary soprano, Kiri Te Kanawa on disc
Christmas with Kiri Te Kanawa
Carols from Coventry Cathedral
Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield and Coventry Cathedral Choirs, BBC Philharmonic/Robin Stapleton
Warner Classics 2564 61739-2
Canteloube
Chants d’Auvergne
Kiri Te Kanawa, English Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate
Decca 444 9952
R Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier
Kiri Te Kanawa, Anne Sofie von Otter, Barbara Hendricks, Dresden Staatskapelle/Bernard Haitink
EMI 754 2592