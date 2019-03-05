Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Recordings
  4. The best recordings of soprano Kiri Te Kanawa

The best recordings of soprano Kiri Te Kanawa

We choose the greatest examples of the legendary soprano, Kiri Te Kanawa on disc

kiri_625-b1ae8f4-40badbb.jpg

Christmas with Kiri Te Kanawa
Carols from Coventry Cathedral
Kiri Te Kanawa, Lichfield and Coventry Cathedral Choirs, BBC Philharmonic/Robin Stapleton
Warner Classics 2564 61739-2

Advertisement

Canteloube
Chants d’Auvergne
Kiri Te Kanawa, English Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Tate
Decca 444 9952

R Strauss
Der Rosenkavalier
Kiri Te Kanawa, Anne Sofie von Otter, Barbara Hendricks, Dresden Staatskapelle/Bernard Haitink
EMI 754 2592

Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

Kenilworth Castle

The musical history of Kenilworth Castle

Gould_625.jpg

JS Bach: Goldberg Variations

bbcmusic_200_0-2d9d6af-620c8e3.jpg

Karita Mattila

Bunny_200-8633e2a-1b3ab73.jpg

Six of the best: pieces of classical music for Easter