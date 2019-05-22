The best recordings of Wagner
We choose some of the finest recordings of Wagner's great operatic works on disc
Die Meistersinger
Gerald Finley et al; LPO, Glyndebourne Chorus/Vladimir Jurowski
Opus Arte OA1085D (DVD)
An intimate, glowing performance, with Gerald Finley on form as Hans Sachs.
Die Walküre
Matthias Goerne et al; Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra/Jaap van Zweden
Naxos 8.660394-97
A high-quality performance of the most passionate Ring opera at a bargain price.
Overtures & Preludes
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Järvi
Chandos CHSA5126
From Die Feen to Die Meistersinger, an orchestral disc that shows Wagner at his most vivid.
The Ring Cycle
Birgit Nilsson, Hans Hotter et al; Vienna PO/Georg Solti
Decca 478 8370
The most spectacular Ring of all and a landmark of recorded music history.