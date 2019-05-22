The best recordings of Wagner

Die Meistersinger

Gerald Finley et al; LPO, Glyndebourne Chorus/Vladimir Jurowski

Opus Arte OA1085D (DVD)

Advertisement

An intimate, glowing performance, with Gerald Finley on form as Hans Sachs.

Die Walküre

Matthias Goerne et al; Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra/Jaap van Zweden

Naxos 8.660394-97

A high-quality performance of the most passionate Ring opera at a bargain price.

Overtures & Preludes

Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Järvi

Chandos CHSA5126

From Die Feen to Die Meistersinger, an orchestral disc that shows Wagner at his most vivid.

The Ring Cycle

Birgit Nilsson, Hans Hotter et al; Vienna PO/Georg Solti

Decca 478 8370

The most spectacular Ring of all and a landmark of recorded music history.