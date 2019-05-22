Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features
  3. Recordings
  4. The best recordings of Wagner

The best recordings of Wagner

We choose some of the finest recordings of Wagner's great operatic works on disc

Wagner best recordings

Die Meistersinger
Gerald Finley et al; LPO, Glyndebourne Chorus/Vladimir Jurowski 
Opus Arte OA1085D (DVD)

Advertisement

An intimate, glowing performance, with Gerald Finley on form as Hans Sachs.

Die Walküre 
Matthias Goerne et al; Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra/Jaap van Zweden
Naxos 8.660394-97

A high-quality performance of the most passionate Ring opera at a bargain price.

Overtures & Preludes 
Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Neeme Järvi
Chandos CHSA5126

From Die Feen to Die Meistersinger, an orchestral disc that shows Wagner at his most vivid.

The Ring Cycle
Birgit Nilsson, Hans Hotter et al; Vienna PO/Georg Solti
Decca 478 8370

The most spectacular Ring of all and a landmark of recorded music history.

Advertisement

Tags

Save when you subscribe today!
Get BBC Music Magazine delivered direct to your door!

Save when you subscribe today and get your magazine + CD delivered direct to your door from the UK!

You may also like

92846999_hires_thinkstock_200-55c9c51-86535ee.jpg

What’s your favourite work by Felix Mendelssohn?

plaque_365-6771ec2-01c033b.jpg

Classical Blues

RADIO3_RF-2_0-29813b5-29813b5.jpg

European Broadcasting Union celebrates 50th Birthday

SUNDIAL_200-bb61eb7-659dd2f.jpg

Six of the best…pieces about time